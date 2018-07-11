No One Asked Me But… (July 11, 2018)

Share this article:

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… America is once again facing an appointment to the Supreme Court and the issues discussed will be purely political. The confirmation will be strictly partisan. This makes one wonder if anyone is interested in the Constitution anymore? Has America’s founding document become an anachronism? The founding fathers created a government like none elsewhere in the world. It is alleged that as Ben Franklin left the Constitutional Convention in 1787, a lady asked Dr. Franklin “Well, Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy”. “A republic,” Franklin replied, “if you can keep it.”

I would suggest that every candidate for political and judicial office not only swear to defend and uphold the Constitution but also study the Constitution so they understand what it is that they are to defend and uphold. If we were to enforce a strict interpretation of the Constitution, as amended, a large number of confusing issues could be resolved.

If a lifetime politician like Hillary Clinton understood that America was designed as a republic and not a democracy; she would stop ranting and raving about the fact that three million more Americans voted for her than Donald Trump. She surely understands that no American voted for her or President Trump. Under the Constitution the President is not elected by the popular vote of American citizens; he/she is elected by state representatives whose numbers are based on the number of each states congressmen, meeting in their respective states on a day set by congress. The election of the person with the smaller popular vote has happened a number of times in American history. Get over it; unless the Constitution is amended, it can happen again.

It is time for America to return to the Constitution, as legally amended, and demand that each branch of government return to its constitutionally assigned role. The founding fathers created the legislature as the most powerful of the three branches of government. It is the role of the House and the Senate to create the laws of the land. It is the President’s job to enforce the law of the land. The President was given the power to veto a law of Congress. Originally the President did so when he felt the law was not in line with the Constitution. Congress has the power to over-turn the veto with a 2/3 vote.

The Supreme Court was developed as the weakest of the three branch and its sole role was to be the court of last resort to determine if the law had been followed, not the constitutionality of that law. There is no Constitutional power given to the Supreme Court to determine the constitutionality of law.

In America today, the legislature has turned the power to make law over to the President and ultimately the Supreme Court. America is quickly developing into a kritocracy, a country ruled by judges. Nine men and women appointed by presidents and confirmed by the majority Senators have become the most powerful branch of government. It was originally thought that the judges would make decisions based on law rather than political leanings. This dream faded as early as 1803 in Chief Justice John Marshall’s court.

No one asked me but… Ineptocracy is a system of government when the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of productivity and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.

The election of Donald Trump was a reaction to almost 60 years of Ineptocracy in the federal government of America. What we are seeing now are the reactions of those who are champions of Ineptocracy and are no longer in power. It is manifested in those who have come to accept the idea that all men should have equal amounts of worldly goods no matter what they contribute to society. These leaders find no correlation between an individual’s responsibility and the individual’s economic and social status.

If one is to look back for the roots of Ineptocracy in America, one would see its origin in the hippy movement of the 1960’s. Parents of these early day protestors were the survivors of the Great Depression of the 1930’s and WW II in the 1940’s. Having suffered through those two near catastrophic eras, they over compensated by spoiling an entire generation of American children. Like the indulgent parent, America is now suffering from the dysfunctional family it has created.

The flower children of the 1960’s have fully bloomed into the leaders of the present-day protestor of today. One must wonder why people are shocked that leaders like Maxine Waters, Congresswoman from California, would openly call for those who oppose President Trump to violently attack Trump supporters. These leaders learned that America would tolerate such activities as long as the violence supported the causes identified as valid by the liberal left. America has become the parent who excuses the temper tantrums of their children.

While President Trump has acted to get the petulant children back in line with American ideals, he unfortunately has many of the same attributes of those he opposes. He does not seem to understand the full implications of being President of the United States. His petty tweets filled with name calling rather than just the facts surrounding the issues in dispute make him seem little better than those he correctly opposes. When he stoops to questioning the I.Q. of Congresswoman Waters, rather than her tactics, he does the cause of righting the America ship a disservice. Each time one begins to think President Trump has done something right, he contaminates the success with a ridiculous tweet or public statement.

It is time for the left to realize that Donald Trump was elected President, due basically to the flawed candidate they ran against him, and to get about the business of trying to help to pass laws to improve America. It is time for President Trump to stop the petty characterization of people who have ideas that are opposed to his. This brings the President down to the school boy argument of you are stupid, not that you are wrong. It reminds me of two children arguing and finally reaching the point of, “So’s your mama”.

Thought of the week… In the 60’s, people took acid to make the world weird. Now the world is weird, and the same people take Prozac to make it normal.

