OBITUARY: Joe Bowler

Joe Bowler

Joseph LeGrand Bowler, Jr., age 75, died Thursday, July 26, 2018 peacefully at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada. He was born August 17, 1942 in St. George, Utah to Joseph LeGrand and LaBerta Woodbury Bowler. On September 15, 1962 he married Dixie LaVern Taft in the St. George LDS Temple.

Joe lived his first four years in Gunlock, Utah. His family then moved to Mesquite, Nevada. Although he lived in St. George, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas as a young adult, he considered Virgin Valley his home. He taught school at Bonneville Jr. High for 3 years, Burkholder Jr. High in Las Vegas for 10 years and VVHS for 15 years. As he moved back to Mesquite in 1981, his interest in real estate and development developed into a successful second career. He started the first real estate brokerage in Mesquite. Always wanting to further his education, he earned his Juris Doctor Degree in 2008 at the age of 65.

Joe will be remembered as a selfless, honest and compassionate person. He learned the Spanish language so he could help his Hispanic students acclimate to school, church and social life. He served as an LDS Spanish Branch president and as a missionary with his wife in the Santiago Chile Temple Mission and later in the Tallahassee Florida Mission. He was a devoted family man, as he supported his children and grandchildren in all of their activities, rarely missing their events. It was rare to see Joe without his devoted sweetheart Dixie.

Survivors include his wife, Dixie of Bunkerville, NV; three sons and three daughters: Joey (Karen) of Mesquite, NV, Richard of Bunkerville, NV, Russell (Kami) of Henderson, NV, Angela (Greg) Walker of Panaca, NV, Rochelle (Glen) Rolfe of El Centro, CA and Kimberly (James) Eves of Torrance, CA; 26 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; three sisters and one brother: Ruth McCormick of Las Vegas, NV, Tanya Weir of Denver, CO, Annie (Doug) Plocher of Spring Creek, NV and John (Shannon) of St. George, UT.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mesquite LDS Stake Center. Visitation will be Friday, August 3, 2018 from 6 – 8 p.m. and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services, both at the Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Mesquite Cemetery.

