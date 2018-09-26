Public Lands Day Draws Regional Crowd

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

National Public Lands Day brought over 100 people to Logandale Trails on Saturday, September 22 for another clean-up day. The event drew people from as far away as Parowan, Utah.

“This event is great,” said BLM Ranger Stephen Neel. “It brings the community together to clean up our backyard. We are all able to enjoy the benefits of a day like this one.”

Partners in Conservation (PIC) and BLM were on hand to share information, organize the clean up process, and provide donuts and beverages for everyone there.

Local youngster Jessa Freeman represented the Girl Scouts. She is working towards earning her Bronze Award, the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can receive. Her project is teaching people the right way to behave on the trails.

“Please stay on the designated trails,” requested Jessa, “or you could be destroying an animal’s habitat.”

Gayle Marrs-Smith, Field Manager of the BLM Las Vegas Field Office, and was on hand to answer questions and help with the clean-up. “We love the Logandale Trails area,” Marrs-Smith said. “This area is greatly supported by the locals and is good for the community economy as well.”

Marrs-Smith also explained that they were there to paint the trim around the bathrooms and install signs to help trail-goers remain safe.

Playful banter among the different off-road vehicle groups represented was overheard. However, Kevin Bailey from Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers said it best. “Today is not about what group you wheel with,” he said. “Today is about giving back to the community that gives to us.”

Steve Syzdek drove two hours for this event. “I’ve been participating in this particular event for 10 years,” he said. “This way, I get to see my friends and enjoy the trails while helping at the same time.”

Elise McAllister with PIC is an amazing advocate for the Logandale Trails system. She said that Law Powersports donated the grand prize, a $100 helmet, for the raffle. Pirates Landing provided discounted pizza for all the volunteers, and Lin’s Grocery provided discounted donuts.

“Moapa Valley Revitalization Project received a grant that allowed them to print amazing trail maps,” McAllister added.

“We are so happy that people appreciate our trail system,” McAllister said. “We love that they want to maintain, conserve, and enjoy our area.”