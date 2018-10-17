A Great Day At The Overton Car Show

By NICK YAMASHITA

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Moapa Valley Car Show on Saturday, October 13. Collectible vehicles from the 1930s to the present day were lined up and glistening under a bright, sunny sky. Competitors and onlookers joined in the joyful celebration of cars.

Car enthusiasts saw some of their favorite vehicles and listened to music provided by local musicians Rick Houston and his daughter, Alicia Silva. They also enjoyed good food and prizes.

The car show was a bit smaller than usual this year, but its uniqueness and family-friendly atmosphere drew in car aficionadoes from southern Nevada and southern Utah.

Marjorie Holland, president of the Chamber was pleased with the turn out. “Although we had seven fewer vehicles this year (than last year), it was still a huge success,” she said.

Ron Serab of Mesquite, Nevada expressed how much he wanted to support the local area. His 1970 Pontiac Firebird attracted a lot of attention at the show.

The license plate on Gary Mynhier’s 1961 Pontiac Bonneville — “WERNLOVE” — also expressed his feelings about being at the car show for the first time.

“I’ve been coming out here for four years,” Mynhier said, “but this was my first time competing in a car show.”

Tom Galbreath entered his 1932 Buick Series 60 with original parts, and Dan Bailey entered two vehicles, including a 1947 Pontiac Silver Streak. The two locals expressed their gratitude for the show because it gave them the opportunity to share their hobbies with others in a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

Galbreath even took the chance to give a bit of history lesson about legendary mobster Al Capone. Galbreath’s car was the model that made the history books for mobsters like Capone.

Jerry Leming drew a few fanatics in with his yellow bucket seat hot rod. The Schouten family were excited to see their oldest son compete with his grandfather, Bill Schouten in the Under-Construction category.

Eric Goodman from Las Vegas won Best in Show with his customized 1937 Ford truck. “The car show is still going strong because there is something different every year, and people like this town,” Goodman said.

Holland expressed her gratitude for all who sponsored, supported and volunteered for the event. She also expressed thanks to judges Cal Hall, Gary Christensen, Frank Storick, and Sean Barrett for their time and expertise in being fair and just.

Winners in their respective categories are as follows:

Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior: Eric Goodman, Las Vegas.

Car Class

OPEC: Jane Zuehlsdorff, Mesquite.

Chrome and Fins: Bob Cooke, Las Vegas.

Modern: Mike Morphis, Las Vegas.

Modified/Custom Chrome and Fins: James R. Anderson, Mesquite.

Oldies: Tom Galbreath, Overton.

Modified/Custom OPEC: Joe Despain, Henderson.

Modified/Custom Muscle: Dick Manz, Logandale.

Truck Class

Oldies: Katie Player, Logandale.

Modified/Custom Oldies: Eric Goodman, Las Vegas.

Modified/Custom Chrome and Fins: Patrick Carter, Overton.

Modified/Custom Mid 60s to Modern: Terry Sautter, Mesquite.

Unique Class

Bucket: Tony Thayer, Hurricane, Utah.

Special Interest: Chuck Hanson, Mesquite.

Under Construction: Bill Schouten, Overton.

Convertible: Jim Stokes, Overton.

Motorcycle

Motorcycles/Not Modified: Dick Jones, Overton.