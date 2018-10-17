MV Community Theatre To Hold Auditions

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Community Theater has returned to Moapa Valley! Local residents Dr. Kenna Higgins and McKenzie Hastings, in cooperation with the Moapa Valley Arts Council, will bring the local production of “Annie Get Your Gun” to our area.

“We want to bring the community together,” said Dr. Higgins in a recent interview with the Progress. “We’d like everyone to know that this is not our show — or even the Art Council’s show — this is the community’s show.”

The two directors are looking to fill a cast of at least 20-25 people. But they would love to have upwards of forty-five.

“We have the parts available,” said Hastings. “We would really love to have so many people show up for auditions that we have to extend them another day.”

For those who don’t want to perform, there is also a need for stage help, costume and set design, as well as other behind-the-scenes positions.

Auditions will be held at the Clark County Recreation and Senior Center in Overton on November 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and on November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All those auditioning for acting parts need to be prepared to present 30 seconds of singing. They will present a cold read for the speaking part.

“Rehearsals will be flexible,” said Higgins. “We understand that Community Theater will bring moms, dads, kids, grandparents, those that work full-time, or even part time. We want to work with the community to make this the best production we can. We welcome ages 8 to 108 who want to be part of something wonderful.”

Higgins previously taught at Moapa Valley High School where she met Hastings. “McKenzie was one of my theater students,” explained Higgins. “She participated in several different aspects of the theater. She was the assistant director on a production during high school, and is very talented.”

“We really want everyone to know that this is a collaborative event,” said Hastings. “We want people to show interest and provide their talent in whatever capacity they can. Whether that is props, costuming, or cast, please contact us or come to auditions.”

For more information, please email: mvcommunitytheatre@gmail.com or visit: www.mvcommunitytheatre.org.