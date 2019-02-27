Community Theatre Group To Stage “Annie Get Your Gun”

Share this article:

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The recent revival of community theater in Moapa Valley brings the production of “Annie Get Your Gun.” The stage production, featuring an all local cast, will take place on March 28-30 in the Mack Lyon Middle School auditorium with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. nightly and showtime starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Full of laughter, music and talent, the show is sure to entertain.

“Annie” is being directed by Kenna R. Higgins, whose 15 years of teaching and directing include 10 years of instruction at Moapa Valley High School. Also involved in leading the production are assistant director Kenzie Hastings and choreographer Amber Leavitt, among other local managers and specialists.

Auditions for the production took place in November, after which a cast of about three dozen locals of all ages and abilities was formed.

Singing rehearsals began taking place three times a week in December. Stage movements were added in January. And now, in February, the whole production is coming alive with singing, dancing and acting.

“I hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we have had putting it together,” Higgins said. “I think a lot of people have come together who didn’t really know each other, but they’ve had a lot of fun getting to know each other through the show. We have a small community here; a lot of people don’t have that opportunity in Vegas. We need to take advantage of that!”

Higgins explained that “Annie” was chosen because it is not only a good show, but it hits a lot of criteria for a family-oriented community production as well.

“It has a strong female lead, a strong male lead, an ensemble cast and it has children in it,” Higgins said. “It hits all the things that are important to our community, and it highlights a lot of aspects of our valley. It’s kind of the perfect show!”

Logandale resident, Keshia Phillipenas plays the lead role of Annie Oakley. Growing up in Kentucky, Phillipenas says that she found her voice through community theater. Now, she is enjoying reconnecting with her “southern self” as she employs Annie’s “backwoods” accent and behavior.

“’Annie Get Your Gun’ is such a hoot!” Phillipenas said. “I hope people will find it as funny as I have; I’m having a blast.”

For more information, visit http://mvcommunitytheatre.org/.