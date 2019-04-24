Mesquite Days To Celebrate 35 Years As A City

Share this article:

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will host the annual Mesquite Days celebration next week from May 1-5. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the city and all of the community events will be based around that theme.

Kicking off festivities will be the Family Fun Night beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Mesquite Old Mill Park on Old Mill Rd just east of the Mesquite Recreation Center. This event is free and open to the public. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided until 8 p.m. and a food concessions stand will be available to purchase other food items. Cotton candy and sno-cones will also be sold for $1.

Activities at the Family Fun Night will include a fire department turn-out race, police car races, wheelbarrow races, a football toss, baseball throw, soccer challenge and more.

Providing games for all ages, the event will also feature a fishing pond, balloon toss, dunk tank, ring toss, cake walk and other games and competitions. Bounce houses will be set up for children. Attendees can even try a ride on a mechanical bull for $1.

One event highlight on that night will feature mud tug-o-war matches. The first round will be for kids beginning at 6:30. Adults will have their own round at 7:30 p.m.

“This year we’re adding a little bit more for family night,” said Yvette Baltavar, a parks and rec employee. “A little bit more games and stuff that we didn’t have last year.”

Live music is planned for Mesquite Days and organizers are hoping to add that feature to Family Fun Night as well, Baltavar said.

“If people want to come just to listen to music that would be great too,” she said.

The highly anticipated Mesquite Days carnival will open on Friday night, May 3. It begins at 5 p.m. and will be held on the Rec Center west field, 100 W. Old Mill Road. The carnival will be in town until May 5. Davis Amusement Cascadia will feature games and food including a carousel, an 82 foot tall Gondola Ferris Wheel and much more.

In previous years the carnival has started on Thursday night. But Baltavar explained that it had been cut to three nights because of low attendance on Thursday nights in the past.

Carnival tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 or in advance for $22. According to an event press release a limited number of cash only advance sale tickets are available now during open hours at the Mesquite Recreation Center located at 100 W. Old Mill Road. These advance tickets will be available for purchase until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3 or until they are sold out.

“Save $8 per ticket by purchasing the advance sale unlimited ride ticket,” the press release states. “The ticket holder will get $1 off a large Carnival Cotton Candy.”

Advance sale ticket holders simply take the ticket purchased at the rec center to the carnival ticket box office to be exchanged for one armband.

“This price discount will not be available if you buy your armband ticket at the carnival office,” the release states.

Saturday’s festivities will begin early with a Mayors Pancake Breakfast available from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Family Heritage Park located at 100 N. Arrowhead Lane next to the LDS Chapel. All are invited to enjoy the breakfast and an opportunity to mingle with neighbors and local leaders.

Breakfast is provided by the Athletics and Leisure Services Department and all food including pancakes, sausage, eggs and various drinks will be prepared and cooked by the Mesquite Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donations may be made to the Department of Athletics and Leisure Services at the event.

The annual Mesquite Days Parade will follow breakfast beginning at 10 a.m.. The parade theme will be Celebrating the City of Mesquite’s 35th Anniversary.

Parade staging and formation will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel parking lot located at 100 N. Arrowhead Lane beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Baltavar said that special t-shirts displaying the 35th anniversary theme logo will be available for purchase throughout the week at various events.

According to a press release the Mesquite Parks and Rec Department is coordinating other activities and programs with the Virgin Valley Historical Society, City of Mesquite and various committees for the event and is looking forward to another great celebration.