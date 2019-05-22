City of Mesquite Approves Increased Ambulance Rates

Share this article:

By RICH GREEN

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite City Council approved a proposal to benchmark ambulance rates with those of Clark County at a meeting held Tuesday, May 14. This move would increase cost recoveries to the City by at least $100,000 annually, according to Fire & Rescue Chief Jayson Andrus.

Ambulance rate changes have not been considered in Mesquite since May 2015. A 2018 external study of Inter-Facility Transports concluded that other nearby jurisdictions were experiencing significantly greater cost recoveries than the City of Mesquite.

Medicare and Medicaid participants will not be impacted by this change as these cost recoveries will continue to be reimbursed at a fixed rate. However, those transports covered by insurance and other private options are generally collected at the full amount invoiced for ambulance transport services.

In another agenda item, the City Council accepted a $4,000 check from the Kids for Sports Foundation to help cover the cost of a Double Mini Trampoline for the age two to 15 Gymnastics and Power Tumbling Class at the Mesquite Recreation Center. In addition the council proclaimed May 18 as “Kids to Park Day” and May 25 as “National Tap Dance Day”.

The City Council also received a quarterly report from CCSD Regional Superintendent Grant Hanevold which included updates on progress in searching for replacements for Mesquite area school principals. These replacements would be for Cliff Hughes who is retiring as principal of Virgin Valley High School and Cathy Davis at Virgin Valley Elementary School. Hanevold advised that further interviews of the top candidates will be held on May 30 and that the final decisions will be made by CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. The selections will give due consideration to the valuable input from the applicable School Organizational Teams ( SOTs ), Hanevold said.

In other action, the City Council approved of painting murals on a City-owned building at 150 North Yucca Street by occupants – Mesquite Cancer Help Society and The Women’s History and Culture Center. Yoli Bell, director of the Mesquite Cancer Help Society, stated that she was excited for visitors to the Society to see beauty, have a smile on their face and be happy.

Jean Watkins of the Women’s History and Culture Center reported that community members were welcome to assist with painting of the mural and that a “walk” of women serving in government will be scheduled to begin from the mural site at a later date.