Power2Parent Seeks To Educate Mesquite Parents

By CALLA HAVILAND

Moapa Valley Progress

Local parents and community members gathered together for the Power2Parent School Choice Fair at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Thursday, May 9.

Power2Parent is a state-wide organization that advocates for the rights of parents. In the School Choice Fair, the group brought together several educational options and helps so that parents could learn what is available.

Showcasing their services at the event were The College of Southern Nevada (CSN), Virgin Valley Elementary School, homeschool parents and groups, Art Expediency, Power2Parent.org, Nevada School Choice Coalition, The Mesquite Christian Academy and 12 Pillars of Education.

Parents were informed about these other options as alternatives, or supplements, to the public school system.

Each participant had their own reasons for looking at a broader range of educational options for their kids.

“I think that everyone deserves an opportunity to be creative,” said Richelle Sieland from Art Expediency. “It doesn’t matter whether you can do art or whether you think you can’t. And with the world of technology anybody can learn anything what they want in regards to their art.”

“You are never too young to start thinking about college, said Mesquite CSN coordinator Darlene Montague. “You need to plan that pathway, and start that pathway for colleges. Have that mindset on going to college.”

There were a variety of people showing different types of learning methods and how each is helpful, even when certain kids have trouble learning.

“Kids do not need to struggle in school,” said Kaelyne Pendleton of Go EXL Academy. “The brain can be trained to work properly, most problems can be fixed. It’s very rewarding to make a difference in a kids life.”

Pendleton continued, “We know that when a child is given the tools to learn, learning becomes fun, exciting and enjoyable. We want our students to be lifelong learners. We give them the tools to succeed!”

Throughout the event, parents discovered new options for school and education.

“Everyone does it for different reasons. I know my children individually and I know I can help them excel in their strengths and their weaknesses,” said homeschooling mom, Christine Sawyer. “To help change their weaknesses to strengths.”

Jeffrey Bird from The Mesquite Christian Academy, which recently opened up in Mesquite, said that it is an alternative to public school.

“It’s the way children were taught for 2000 years, except recently,” Bird said of the school. “And we are bringing it back.”

Bird said that the academy is looking for “students who have a wide range of interests and a desire to explore rigorous academics, athletic programs and artistic opportunities available at our school.”