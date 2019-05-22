Vegas PBS Seeks Connections With Needs Of Community

Share this article:

By RICH GREEN

Moapa Valley Progress

An audience of over 100 local leaders showed up at The Grand Canyon Room of the Eureka Casino on Wednesday, May 15, to learn more about the resources and services available through Vegas PBS, a large Non-Profit Public Service Media Corporation.

Jointly-organized by Mesquite Opportunities Regional Fund ( MORF ) and the Eureka Community Initiative, this informative program featured General Manager Tom Axtell and three of his associates providing an overview of the Vegas PBS entity and its Public Service Mission, while also introducing the vast array of services and programs available to address community needs in Mesquite.

Axtell expressed the desire of Vegas PBS to establish partnerships and to collaborate with the community in specific areas that include Education, Economic Development, Workforce Development and Training, Arts and Culture, Health and Wellness and Emergency Response and Management.

Access to the Vegas PBS “Special Needs Resource Library” is also available. This is a grant-funded, free-loan educational media library for all Nevadans with special needs and their parents, caregivers, teachers and providers with most items shipped free of charge, including return shipping.

MORF Board Member and City Councilman George Gault, who accompanied the Vegas PBS team on a morning tour of Mesquite, provided his perspective on the success of the meeting.

“I don’t think any of us were aware of the depth of resources and services that Vegas PBs offers; everything from workforce development to plans of public buildings that could be utilized in emergency situations,” Gault said. “I believe that we have found an invaluable partner and look forward to developing a close working relationship.”