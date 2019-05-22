WEDDING (May 22, 2019)

Share this article:

Witsken/Smith

Mark & Jocelyn Witsken are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter Tabitha Odessa to Joshua Douglas Smith of Highland, UT, on May 24, 2019, in the Provo City Center Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor at the Alpine Country Club that evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for any who would like to attend.

The couple will relocate in June to Seattle, WA, while Josh completes his internship with Deloitte, and Tabitha begins her career with Microsoft.

Josh is studying Computer Information Systems at Brigham Young University and will complete his degree next year.