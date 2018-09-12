Popular Rib Fest Grows In Its 2nd Year

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Red meat lovers flocked to the Casablanca Resort Events Center on September 7-9 for the second annual Rib Fest. The three-day event, centering around award winning rib BBQ vendors, provided fun for the whole family.

According to Casablanca PR Account Executive Austin Rinker, the event experience significant growth over last year.

“I think that everything went really well,” he said. “(Attendance) was up rather significantly from last year.”

Rinker said that the vendors were all pleased and reported that they noticed more foot traffic this year despite warmer temperatures.

Participants included Austin’s Texas Lightning, Chicago BBQ Company and event favorite Texas Outlaw BBQ.

Event attendees were seen splitting up to order from each vendor and then splitting the meal three ways in order to sample each. Reports were that all three were “tasty” but that Texas Outlaw BBQ was the best by far.

Along with delicious food, the event provided entertainment including live music with DJ Sally and various eating contests.

The Mesquite police and fire departments participated in a watermelon eating contest again this year.

“The winner of that competition gets $1,000 to a charity of their choice donated by Mesquite Gaming,” PR Account Coordinator Julian Lupo said prior to the event.

While the police department hoped to maintain their winning status after last year’s competition, the fire department prevailed and representatives were named 2018 watermelon eating champions.

“That’s always a fun little local thing,” Rinker said, adding that the organization to receive the $1,000 donation had not yet been selected.

Other activities included karaoke, cornhole and giant jenga.

“Side events were successful throughout the weekend, especially the family-friendly aspects,” Rinker said.

The event featured nightlife fun with a free show by Gregg Peterson in the Skydome Lounge on Friday.