A Lucky Gamble: Behind the 2018 HoCo Theme

By TRUE JARREL

MVHS’s 2018 homecoming festivities are in full swing this week, and this year’s theme is something special! The motif for both the parade and the subsequent dance this year is “We’re lucky to be Pirates!”

MVHS Student Council (StuCo) received special permission from the Clark County School District to make the dance, which will begin this Saturday at 8:30 pm, completely casino-themed.

StuCo advisor Donna Forrester explained, “The homecoming theme developed as a brainchild of Brylee Watkins (StuCo Dance and Activities Representative). She wanted to embrace the fact that we’re really not that far out of Las Vegas, and that gaming and casinos are a big part of us (Moapa Valley), as well.”

Brylee Watkins commented, “I think the dance is going to look pretty cool! One of the things I’m most excited about is this balloon arch with big fake dice! I also think the floats are going to turn out well, especially because each class has a different casino to go off of.”

The casinos the floats will be based off of are the Bellagio for the seniors, the Venetian for the juniors, the Luxor for the sophomores, and Treasure Island for the freshman. The homecoming parade, as well as the crowning of this year’s king and queen, will be hosted this Thursday at 5:30 pm.

Hopefully, StuCo will have plenty of luck with setting up the floats and dance, which, with this year’s theme, could really hit the jackpot!