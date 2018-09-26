OBITUARY: Sarge Sullivan

Sarge Sullivan

Sarge Sullivan passed this life on September 20, 2018 at Fayetteville Health & Rehab, AR. He was born Milam Edward Sullivan on February 21, 1930 in Denver, Colorado to Ira Paul and Lillie Pearl Stokes Sullivan.

Sarge was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. One of his earliest assignments in the Army was guarding Nazi war criminals awaiting execution in Nuremberg, Germany at the end of WWII. He served two combat tours in Korea and one in Vietnam.

Sarge never retired from the Army of the Lord Jesus Christ (2 Timothy 2:3-4). He blessed so many with his harmonica. He always had an encouraging word and an infectious smile.

Sarge is survived by his three children: Cathy (Don) Sain of Bentonville, AR, Steven (Janet) Sullivan of Hazel Valley, AR and Lynn (Cathy) Sullivan of Farmington, UT. His legacy includes 40 children from “grands” to “great-great- grands”. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda and a brother, Paul.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ridgeview Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 30th from 6-8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary. Interment will be in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 12 Noon.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.