Pep, Power, and PIRATE PRIDE

By TRUE JARREL

The whole of Moapa Valley High School was abuzz on Friday, August 24th, for an afternoon pep rally.

The Pirate Student Council (StuCo) had a variety of performances and activities planned to hype everyone up for the football game and dance that would be happening later that night.

The assembly ended with a bang in the form of a speech given by Brylee Watkins.

In the midst of an address from StuCo President Gannon Hanevold, the lights suddenly shut off. Brylee, dressed head to toe in pirate garb, was wheeled in on a platform. She gave a moving appeal about the power of ‘Pirate Pride’.

“Our fight is real. Our goal, to win,” said Brylee. “Our team will be looking here to use our support to help lead us to victory!”

When asked about how she felt the plans for renewing school spirit were going, Brylee said, “I think they [StuCo] are doing really good! …we’ve been able to come up with a lot more creative things to drum up school spirit.

If the roaring reactions from the student body at the rally are any measurement of the Student Council’s success, they’re doing an amazing job.