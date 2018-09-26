Senior SPOT-Light

By Gabrielle Shiozawa

Those driving by the high school will see that the senior parking lot, as per tradition, has recently been filled with a bright array of colors and designs. Every year, MVHS seniors have the opportunity to pick out and purchase a parking spot.

They scrub it clean, put down a base coat, and go wild with characters and themes. Some build off of past year’s designs with spray paint and touch-ups; others erase the past and create new, unique ways to represent themselves.

Rebecca Rebman’s design, a detailed sunflower on a vivid blue background, came about for many reasons.

“I decided to paint my parking spot as the bright sunflower partially because my yellow car’s name is Sunny, and I thought it was super fun to go along with that whole ‘sunshine’ theme,” commented Rebman. “A sunflower is one of my favorite flowers. It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s bubbly, so it works with my personality, and it works with my car.”

Senior Courtney Zerkle used motifs from the 2009 animated film Up as the inspiration for her parking spot. The spot features a house being lifted off the ground by a bunch of balloons. Across the top reads, “Adventure is out there!”

“I really like the movie [Up],” commented Zerkle. “Plus, ‘Adventure is out there!’ kind of goes along with this being our senior year.”

Marina Mortensen’s theme comes from M&Ms, the candy with which she shares her initials. Her spot features a bag of M&Ms with the brightly colored candies spilling out across the blacktop.

Mortensen remarked that the project took her nine hours to complete. Rebman and Zerkle also put a lot of work into their spots, coming back over several days to finish all the details.

The seniors’ hard work definitely paid off, however, as is evidenced by our bright, colorful senior parking lot!