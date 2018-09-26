The Best of MVHS’s HoCo Proposals

By TRUE JARREL

Moapa Valley Progress

With MVHS’s 2018 homecoming dance on its way, the student body has begun to participate in the season of homecoming proposals! Plenty of pairs will be going to the dance, which means there are also plenty of interesting ways to ask each other out.

One of these fascinating displays was put on by Gannon Hanevold. Gannon aimed to ask Payten Peluaga to the dance, and he put on quite a show to do so.

During the end of a recent football game, he asked the student section of the bleachers to unroll and hold up a massive paper sign painted to say “Payten, Hoco?” Gannon then came down to greet Payten with a bouquet of flowers.

Another fantastic proposal for the upcoming dance was done by Jacob Leavitt. Jacob asked out Andalin Hillstead by riding up to her on a horse and presenting her with a vase of flowers and a bag of candy.

“I wanted to ask her that way because I felt like I had to do something big for this!” commented Leavitt. “It had to be memorable.”

Evan Conger asked Ashlynn McClure with the help of fellow seniors Grady Call and Yadon Witsken. They formed a Mariachi band and performed for Ashlynn at her house. Evan then gave Ashlynn a giant cookie with a mustache on it.

Another proposal of note was that performed by Dallin Turner. Dallin enlisted his brother Ryder to dress up as a pizza. Ryder, in costume, then presented a pizza to Dallin’s date, Aubrey Aikele, with the phrase, “I know this is cheesy, but…” written on the inside of the box. “HOCO?” was written on the pizza using slices of pepperoni.

These are just a few of the fun and captivating proposals MVHS students have come up with. As the dance draws near, even more exciting asks are sure to occur!