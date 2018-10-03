CCSD Superintendent Visits Moapa Valley

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Clark County School District Superintendent, Jesus Jara came to Moapa Valley on Wednesday, September 26 to familiarize himself with the community and to attend a meet and greet event with local residents.

Jara’s first stop was at the Moapa Valley High School (MVHS) Ag Farm. He took a tour of the facilities and said he was very impressed by what he saw there.

“If I had my way, every school would have a strong FFA program,” Jara said.

Upon arriving at the high school, Jara began the meet and greet by sharing his background with the audience. He explained that his family had immigrated to the United States from Venezuela when he was young. At first, he had found it difficult to assimilate into American culture. But Jara said that he found his place with the help of patient and understanding teachers. This experience is what inspired him to become an educator, he said.

Beginning his career in Florida, Jara started out in the classroom as a teacher and worked his way into administration.

Jara then spent about an hour listening to those in attendance and answering their questions.

Most of those in attendance were impressed with his presentation. “I think change is good,” said Erika Whitmore. “I felt like he was there to listen to our concerns.”

Members from Moapa Valley Community Education Advisory Board (CEAB) were present as well. Wendy Mulcock introduced herself to the group and briefly explained who and what the CEAB is and how they assist the community. “We do our best to make issues crucial to our Valley apparent to the school district,” Mulcock told Jara.

“I was encouraged by Dr. Jara’s statement that he would like to see the local schools and principals have more resources to do what they need to do to address particular needs and concerns on an individual basis,” said community member and parent, Bryan Mortensen. “I was also pleased to hear him express how pleased he is with our local administrators. He also said he realized there are situations in a rural area that are different from those in a more centralized location.”

Jara said that when he arrived at the school, he saw several hundred cars and got nervous. Mortensen told him there would have been more people in attendance at the meeting if the Powder Puff football game hadn’t been scheduled at the same time.

“Even if people no longer have a student in the school system, they still make an effort to show support the students,” Mortensen explained.

Those in attendance expressed appreciation for Jara coming to the valley to speak with town members.

Jara expressed his appreciation for parent and staff support in this crucial transition at the district.