Homecoming Steeped In Tradition

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Homecoming at Moapa Valley High School means tradition, and the annual Homecoming parade and assembly held on Thursday, September 28 is a big part of that tradition.

Another long-held tradition is honoring a community member who has been a positive influence and made significant contributions of time and talents to the MVHS. It was with those qualifications in mind that former MVHS principal Dr. Gary Cameron was chosen to be this year’s Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.

Dr. Cameron led the parade which made its way west along Wittwer Ave and then turned south into the school driveway. It ended with a final turn through the roundabout at the front of the school.

Cameron was followed in the parade by the Homecoming King and Queen candidates. As tradition stands, the candidates rode in convertibles. Little girls in the crowd oohed and aahed as the beautifully dressed royalty passed by.

The MVHS marching band, under the direction of Kim Delgadillo, never disappoints. They played loud and strong as they marched proudly down the street entertaining onlookers all the way.

Floats representing several school organizations and all four high school classes were rounded the final leg of the parade. Candy was tossed and kids of all ages ran to get their share.

The parade ended with the varsity football team looking ready to defend the Pirate Homecoming legacy.

Following the parade, the crowd filtered into the school gymnasium and were greeted, once again, by the marching band setting the mood with their melodic talents. Once the crowd settled into their seats, Student Body President, Gannon Hanevold and Sergeant-in-Arms, Abby Rose began the assembly.

Senior athletes, along with their parents, were recognized for their participation in sports. “We have some tremendous and talented athletes here at Moapa Valley High School, and we know the talent we have,” said Hanevold. “We are looking at playoffs and championships this year! Thank you athletes for all you give to MVHS.”

Pirate Motion took the floor for a special performance. The room went dark, the music began, and the crowd was hushed. Blue and red flashlights held by the dancers moved and darted around the room as those in the bleachers could not take their eyes away from the lighting effects.

Joining the dancers for the next performance were the varsity cheerleaders dancing to “Lucky Strike.” The dance was choreographed by seniors, Olivia Williams, Rebecca Rebman, and Camille Hardy.

In 1984, Sandy Cameron introduced a special chant to the orchestra. This year, that chant was revived by Mrs. Delgadillo and the MVHS orchestra. The group began chanting, “Lucky We Are To Be Pirates,” as the gym filled with the sounds of a football game, a referee’s whistle, stomping by the fans, and shouts of “Touchdown!”

Booster Club President, Kristen Uri announced the winners of the class floats. First place was the senior class float, followed by the juniors, freshmen, and sophomores. The Booster Club donates a cash prize to each class.

The parade of royalty then began, and each class was represented. Freshman royalty: Terra Evans, Princess, with Attendants Elli Cornwall and Page Bodily. Sophomore royalty: Jeanee Freeman, Princess, with Attendants Kayli Thompson and Aleesia Huerta. Junior royalty: Anisa Bustamante, Princess with Attendants Brylee Watkins and Payten Peluaga. Senior royalty: Caressa Solis, Princess with Attendants Ashlynn McClure and Rebecca Rebman.

Then the Homecoming King and Queen were announced. Derek Reese was crowned king. Ashlyn Western was crowned as the Queen. Attendants to the Queen were Reanna Lyon and Alyson Evans. Attendants to the King were Grady Call and Hunter Wrzesinkski.

Alumni were recognized during the spirited assembly. A special “shout-out” went to the classes of 1978, celebrating 40 years; and 1983, celebrating 35 years.

Awards were also given to the alumni who traveled the farthest, were the tallest alumni, had the most children, and the most-seasoned Homecoming Queen. This portion of the assembly is always entertaining.

There to introduce the new theme for 2018-19 was Pirate Brylee Watkins perched on a pirate ship. Lights lowered The pirate spoke of tradition and hard work to achieve goals. The football team took to the floor, grabbed the rope, and hoisted the colors as an enormous pirate flag dropped from the ceiling. As the marching band played, all joined in singing the Pirate Fight Song to close out the assembly.