Local FFA Team Reclaims First Place in Soils Judging

By MACKENZIE KEPHART

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School FFA program took home another consecutive win at the Nevada Soils and Homesite Competition held Tuesday, September 25 at the Walker River Recreation Area near Yerington, Nevada.

The team took first place in both events, determined to take back their first place spot in Soils after coming in third last year. Team members included Captain Ryan McMurray, Mackenzie Kephart, Hayley Hall, Kelly Robison, and Nicole Erichsen.

During the competition, FFA students test various soil pits to determine what classes of soil can be put in and what the soil can be used for. Students must determine if the land would be best for growing crops or for use as rangeland. Students must also be able to determine whether amendments to the soil are needed, and which managements should be included for effective land use.

In the Homesite competition contestants must be able to effectively determine how various factors, such as shrink-swell and erosion will affect housing built on that particular soil.

Moapa Valley FFA had three students place individually in the contests. McMurray placed first high individual in the Soils competition. Robison placed first high individual in the Homesite competition, and Kephart placed third high individual in the Homesite competition. Members of the Moapa Valley FFA Soils and Homesite team will receive plaques and pins for their hard work.

Because the team came in first place, team members also have the option of participating at the national level for both contests in Oklahoma in May 2019. Adding to the win, at the Nevada State Conference.

“With our team being upperclassmen, I am excited to see us compete at Nationals in May,” McMurray said.

McMurray said he was proud of the work the team did to prepare. “We all studied hard,” he said. “I couldn’t be more happy about Moapa Valley FFA winning back our first place spot in Soils and continuing our winning streak in Homesite.”