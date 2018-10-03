Lost City Museum Holds Annual Kids’ Day

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Young participants eagerly took on the tasks of creating musical instruments out of fishing line, bells, plastic crystals, paper plates, and beans during the 2018 Kid’s Day event held on Saturday at the Lost City Museum. The laughter and squeals of delight which resulted were music in themselves.

For over 10 years now, the Museum has hosted a Kid’s Day to teach children of the ancient arts and of the magic one can create from an active imagination.

This year, volunteer Irma Reyes took the kids on a journey of creation. Soon the jingle of bells was matched by the rattle of beans inside brightly colored paper plates.

Young Aisha decorated her plates in a colorful arrangement of different countries and islands, while Vidalia drew a cupcake and a heart on her plates just because she loves cupcakes so much.

The participants took turns coloring on a huge fish which represented water – a necessity of life.

As the morning drew to a close, the young creators used their musical instruments to interpret music being played.

Volunteers Chuck and MaryBeth Riley, Linda Anderson, Alex Gregory, Pat Christensen, and Museum Attendant Jesse Davie helped to distribute the morning snacks and the grab bags, which included a coloring book and crayons.

This was just one of the many events being held at The Lost City Museum throughout the year. On Saturday, October 6, one can participate in a Petroglyphs and Pictographs at Nellis Testing Range lecture by Kish Lapierre at 2 p.m., followed by a Cowboy Poetry Session celebrating the 150th Anniversary 3 p.m. A tour of St. Thomas on Saturday, October 20 begins at the Museum at 9:30 a.m.

To find a list of the planned events, visit nvculture.org/lostcitymuseum/. Many events require early registration.