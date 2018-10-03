Moapa trailer home destroyed in fire

By LOU PARENT

Moapa Valley Progress

A single wide mobile home in Moapa was destroyed by fire on Friday morning. At approximately 7:15 am, crews from Overton Fire Station #74 responded to a report of a fire at 1180 Isola Drive in Moapa.

The initial call reported that a suicidal person had set their mobile home on fire with himself inside.

Upon arrival, crews found the Metropolitan Police Department on scene and the single-wide trailer homew fully involved in fire. Station 74 Fire Chief Stephen Neel said that the homeowner had been inside the home when the fire started, but was able to escape with his pets.

There was a large, 100 gallon, propane storage tank adjacent to the structure and a detached garage with vehicles in it; both of which were in close proximity to the fire. The fire extended to the exterior grass and was moving toward a second mobile home. The fire crews were able to protect the second mobile home, detached garage and propane tank. They then were able to suppress the fire.

At a time of 8:03 am, the fire was reported as having been knocked down. No injuries were reported.

Clark County fire investigators responded to the scene and conducted a scene examination and determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

After an interview with the occupant, he was arrested under suspicion concerning the fire and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

A preliminary determination for the cause of the fire was a lit candle.