Mesquite Rotarians Host Glow Fun Run

By JIM CANFIELD

Moapa Valley Progress

The Rotary Club of Mesquite could not have picked a better night to hold the second annual 5K Glow run. Saturday, September 29 saw cool temperatures and a slight breeze that helped make the evening perfect for all the participants.

Serious runners stretched their legs as they waited for the start, while anxious children, mothers with strollers, and people of every age waited for a chance to walk and help the cause.

All entries included a 5k Glow Fun Run T-shirt and plenty of glow sticks. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners.

The winning time was a very fast 22:02. Azzario Sepulveda from TDS Team finished first, Dave Rossi from Rising Star Sports Ranch Team finished second, and Jonathan Rossi from Rising Star Sports Ranch Team finished third.

“We began this event (last year) because we wanted to continue the Glow theme we used previously for the annual Glow Ball Drop,” explained Keith Buchhalter, Assistant Governor for Mesquite’s Rotary Club. “The event has proven very successful and we have made even more improvements this year.”

Buchhalter expressed appreciation for all of the event sponsors. “To be honest, this event would not be possible without the help and support of the Rising Star Ranch and the people at the Eureka Resort with which we have a very good relationship,” he said”

All the money from the event provides funding for the Mesquite Stars, the local Special Olympics team. It also benefits Mesquite Reads, a summer reading program for kids who are reading below grade levels. The Club also provides scholarship for Beaver Dam High School students and fund the students from the grades 8-11 who attend various leaderships camps.

The Rotary Club is looking for volunteers who can help grow the 5k event and perhaps add a 10k event in the future to help attract more participants. Any interested individuals can contact Keith at the Mesquite Rotary Club, or visit them on Facebook.