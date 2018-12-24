Downtown Decked Out For The Holidays

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Visitors and shoppers in the downtown Overton district have been greeted with festive holiday decorations through the past few weeks. And its isn’t just the welcoming local businesses that are in the holiday mood. The public benches found up and down along the main street have also been lovingly decorated for the holidays as well. This is thanks to the efforts of members of the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project (MVRP).

“As the holidays approached, we got to looking down the street in downtown Overton and we thought it would be fun to have those benches decorated for the holidays,” said MaryKaye Washburn of MVRP. “So we decided to try and get the community involved and enthusiastic about the holiday spirit.”

Washburn sent out a plea for volunteers on the MVRP social media pages. She suggested that local residents and business owners could adopt their own street bench and decorate it for the holidays. She encouraged people to be creative in their decorations. Her post suggested that they use wreaths, garland and other festive decor items. Any lighting used would have to be solar powered as there would be no place to plug it in on the street, she said.

Within just a few days, Washburn had waves of volunteers expressing willingness to participate. About a dozen different groups, individuals and businesses stepped forward and adopted benches to decorate with holiday cheer.

“We were just so pleased that we had such a good response,” Washburn said. “People actually read the post and stepped forward and did it.”

Those who volunteered included Susan Dreyfus, Candy Stevens, Sena Rubio, Lois Hall of Cal’s Repair, Judy Smith of Dyes and Dolls salon, Gary and Vannette Christensen of Xtreme Stitch, Pam Duvall of Washington Federal, The Inside Scoop, Sugar’s Restaurant and Simplot Silica.

Washburn said that the project has made the downtown commercial district appear much more inviting during the holiday season. One of the missions of MVRP is to increase the curb appeal of downtown Overton in an effort to bring more business to local storeowners.

“Let’s face it, economic vitality in a small town is important,” Washburn said. “Unless we have a downtown district that is inviting to shoppers and visitors, achieving that vitality will be a struggle. They just won’t come if it isn’t charming and welcoming.”

Washburn said that she is pleased that the decorations have been able to stay in place and in good repair through the holiday season thus far. “Everyone has been respectful of them and their hasn’t been a danger of them being torn down or ruined,” Washburn said. “That shows a degree of pride that most folks have in the community. Hopefully no problems will arise.”

When volunteers agreed to decorate a downtown bench, they also agreed to take down the decorations by January 5, Washburn said. That way, the festive decorations of the Christmas season don’t become signs of neglect after the holiday is passed, she said.

Washburn said that, if this effort continues to go well, the MVRP is considering instituting a similar program for other major holidays throughout the year.

“We want to thank everyone who participated,” Washburn said. “Everyone did such an awesome job. We are just thrilled that we have such a beautiful downtown area and that so many people are devoted to highlighting that fact.”