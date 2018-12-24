New Private School Holds Christmas Program

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

GO EXL Academy and Permanent Learning Solutions (PLS) Pre-school held an annual Christmas performance on Thursday, December 20 to wrap up the first half of the school year. Traditionally, the children in these programs perform a pageant to celebrate Christmas and the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Each child gets to participate in the program. For several weeks leading up to the performance, the children carefully practice their parts. School owner and teacher, KaeLyne Pendleton, wrote the script for the small private school’s program.

In past years, it was just a pre-school program. But new this year was the addition of the GO EXL Academy. This private elementary school program which has started this year with kindergarten and first grade students joined in the traditional Christmas program with the preschool. Both the academy and the preschool are Christian-based private school programs. Both are conducted at the Old Logandale School.

The name of the play was “C is for Christmas.” The program began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by class members.

Several songs, including “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells” were sung by the children and the audience. A special solo was provided by kindergarten student, CJ Law as he sung “O Christmas Tree.”

At the end of the program, a special guest joined the crowd in red suit and hat, booming his trademark HO HO HO through the room, much to the delight of all the children.

KaeLyne was especially grateful for her fellow teachers, parents and students. “I so appreciate everyone who helps make this program a success,” she said. “I really enjoy how this program has been such a positive influence in the lives of so many Moapa Valley children.”