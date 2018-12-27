OBITUARY: Doug Engmann

Doug Engmann

Douglas John Engmann, age 74, died Friday, December 21, 2018. He was born November 17, 1944 in Williston, North Dakota to Sidney and Joan Huntington Engmann. Doug was baptized December 30, 1944 and confirmed April 8, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston, ND. He was married to Judith Ann Selle in Minot, North Dakota, they had three children and were later divorced. On August 27, 1983 he married Phila Artz in Williston, North Dakota.

Doug spent most of his early life in Williston, North Dakota. In 1996 he relocated his business to Logandale, Nevada. He enjoyed a successful career as an industrial lighting salesperson shipping worldwide from his Logandale home. Doug loved being in the outdoors, fishing and BBQing in the back yard. An avid sportsman, he played football and hockey in high school and later in college.

Survivors include his wife, Phila of Logandale, NV; three sons and two daughters: Phil Engmann of Bismarck, ND, Melissa (Rick) Carpenter of Casper, WY, Scott Engmann of Eden Prairie, MN, Karee Gardner of Logandale, NV and Ken (Cindy) Gardner of Williston, ND; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his mother, Joan Engmann of Williston, ND; two brothers and two sisters: Gary, Allen, Sydney Schuster and Nancy Mahlon. He was preceded in death by his father, two sons, one brother and one grandson.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary Chapel.

