OBITUARY: Spero Bettalico

Spero George Camillo Bettalico, age 78, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born March 23, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to Orazio Russell and Athena Rokas Bettalico.

Spero lived most of his early life in New York. He worked as a retail manager for Jaguar Cars Incorporated from 1958 to 1963 when he enlisted in the Army. After his honorable discharge in 1969, he returned to Jaguar and worked for them until he made a career change becoming a New York City Police Officer in 1973. He served in the NYPD for 20 years retiring with the rank of detective.

Upon retirement in 1993, he relocated to Overton, Nevada. His later life was devoted to serving others as an active member of the Moapa Valley Rotary Club, the Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad, an active steam railroad located in Chama, New Mexico and was a board member/treasurer for the Las Vegas Chapter of the 10-13 Club, an organization comprised of active and retired NYPD officers that supported other retired NYPD officers and their families who needed assistance.

Spero was one of the most humble and affable of men. He received many acknowledgments of his service including the Clark County Parks and Recreation Spirit Award. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2015 and enjoyed serving in the Las Vegas Temple as an ordinance worker until his recent illness.

He is survived by one sister, Antonia Johnson of Queens, NY; one nephew, Gregg Gallo; two nieces: Susan Connolly and Kathy Saketos all of New York. He loved his adopted family, Gary and Vikki Marshall of Overton, NV.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hinckley Chapel, 1505 West Hinckley, Logandale, Nevada. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

