Fishing The Overton Arm (December 28, 2016)

By LOREN BROOKS

I told a story this week about what happened to me at Walmart. My son Karsten said the event could be called “synchronicity.”

Synchronicity is a concept, first explained by psychoanalyst Carl Jung, which holds that events are “meaningful coincidences” if they occur with no causal relationship yet seem to be meaningfully related.

Call it what you want, but I loved it.

I’m in Walmart in Mesquite on Thursday, shopping for some fishing lures.

To understand what I am about to tell you, I must explain about the previous week, while at McDonald’s in Overton. We pulled the Cadillac up to the curb and got out of the car. I opened the trunk to let the dog get out of the trunk. The dog had been swimming in the Muddy River. Roy would have had a wet dog all over him, if the dog would have been placed in the back seat. so Shelby winds up in the trunk. In opening the trunk, the dog caught the attention of people at MacDonald’s.

Consider and remember this as part of the story I am telling you about Walmart. Also remember last weeks story about the 22 pound striper. The photo included two other people in the paper. Catfish Gary from Las Vegas, and Chaz from Kodiak Alaska.

It is my idiosyncrasy to speak with people. Here was a man in the aisle at Walmart shopping for fishing lures. He was bent over, looking at some lures on the lower shelf.

I said to him, “Where do you fish?”

“Echo Bay!” he said.

“That’s where I fish!” I said.

He stood up and looked directly at me. I immediately recognized him as CHAZ, from Kodiak Alaska.

“Well hello Chaz, from Kodiak Alaska!” I said.

He was shocked and asked how I knew him. I then told him about the photo of he and Catfish Gary, and George Smith, and the 22 pound Striper which appeared in Wednesday’s sports page of the PROGRESS.

We had a long chat. He then remembered meeting us at McDonald’s. At this point his wife, Darcy showed up in the aisle looking for her husband.

“I remember you…you are the one with the dog in the trunk of the car,” she said.

We had a great reunion. Just think, I talked to a stranger who wasn’t a stranger after all.

Darcy sent me this photo of a nice striper she caught last Wednesday.

Roy, Lee and Dan had one of their best days on Wednesday, December 21, using crank bait. Doubles and triples keep three people busy, catching one right after the other, on a cloudy cold day near 18, trolling for stripers. They caught 28. In fact everyone did real well, for a dark and dreary day. It was a day that looked like a stay at home for most of us.

Happy New Year!