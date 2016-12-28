State 3A Basketball Roundup (December 28, 2016)

By DAVE BELCHER

3A Boys / North

Elko

The Indians are once again the team to beat in northern Nevada. They have started their season with an 8-1 record and are 2-0 in league play.

Eric Klekas is averaging 21 points a game so far this season. His Brother Alex is averaging 10 points a game as a sophomore. Senior Kyrin Allen is averaging 11 points a game.

Their lone loss came to Preston Idaho at 60-47. They have beaten 4A schools Reed Wooster, Reno and Damonte Ranch.

They beat Truckee 64-28 and Sparks 67-29.

Spring Creek

The Spartans are 3-0 in league play with wins over Sparks 59-46, Truckee 71-39 and northern power Lowry 47-46.

Spring Creek is led by Cooper Cavaness who is averaging 15 points per game. The team made a trip south including a swing through Moapa Valley where they lost 55-40. They then played Boulder City and lost 53-41. The north seems to be much weaker than years past.

South Tahoe

The Vikings are 3-0 in league play and 5-2 overall in this young season.

Harry Moses-Chakmakis is averaging 15 points a game. McCallan Castles is also averaging 15 points while Tommy Cefalu is averaging 12 points a game. As a team, they are averaging 66 points a game with league wins over Fernley 72-53, Dayton 81-49 and Fallon 66-52.

Fallon

The Greenwave is 3-1 in league play and 5-4 overall. They were beaten by South Tahoe but beat Sparks 54-46, Lowry 50-49 and rival Fernley 60-54.

Christian Nemeth is their leading scorer with 13 points a game. Freshman Elijah Jackson is averaging 10 points a game.

Fernley

The Vaqueros are 2-2 in league and 6-3 overall. They are led by Zach Burns who is averaging 20 points a game so far with Drake Howe scoring 13 points a game.

Fernley lost to Boulder City 61-46 and beat the Pirates 65-49 earlier this year. They beat Lowry 78-59 and Dayton 71-48 in league play.

Truckee

The Wolverines are 1-2 in league play and 2-7 overall. Their lone league win came against Sparks 53-49. They are led by Gabe Cruz who is averaging 12 points a game, while Ben Miller is scoring 10 per game. Their other win came against rival North Tahoe 64-57.

Lowry, Sparks and Dayton are all winless in league play at 0-3. They are also 1-7 overall.

3A Boys / Sunrise

Very few teams played the week preceding Christmas.

Chaparral was 1-1 with a loss to Arbor View 83-69 and a win against Basic 68-54. The Cowboys are 5-5 overall. They are playing in the Las Vegas Classic starting this week.

The other team which was active during the week was 4-5 Del Sol who played and beat Valley 59-31 and lost to Army-Navy of California 54-42.

3A Boys / Sunset

Cheyenne

The Desert Shields played in the Tarkanian Classic which finished up last week. They were 2-0 last week with wins against Lincoln Colorado 54-45 and a win against Morningside California 51-40. Cheyenne is 5-3 overall this year.

Desert Pines

The Jaguars were 1-1 last week in the Tarkanian classic with a win against Cathedral Catholic 83-67 and a loss to Windermere Prep of Florida 69-57.

They are 4-4 overall this year.

Mojave

The Rattlers are 2-10 this year. They played twice last week with a win against Western 74-72 and a loss to Agassi Prep 60-47.

Western

The Warriors are 3-7 overall with two losses last week one to Mojave and the other to Price California 47-34.

3A Girls / North

Fallon

Last year the Green Wave was undefeated until the northern league title game when Lowry upset them. That forced them into a first round game with Spring Valley who beat Fallon and ended any hopes of the state title. They have picked up their season with a tougher schedule losing just twice, the first against Reno a northern 4A power. They also lost to California’s Ridgeview of Bakersfield. Since then they have run their league record to 3-0 with an overall record of 7-2.

They are led by two sophomores and a junior each scoring in double figures. Leilani Otuafi with 11.5 points average a game. Her twin sister Lani Otuafi scoring 11 points. Caitlyn Welch the junior also averages 11 points a game.

Their league wins have come against Lowry 59-42, Fernley 61-33 and South Tahoe 62-22.

This Fallon team is the favorite for the state title this year.

Elko

The Indians are 2-0 in league play and 3-2 overall. Their league wins are against Truckee 58-21 and Sparks 69-21. They are led by Alexis Elquist, a freshman, who is scoring 14 points a game. Senior Alica Marin is averaging 11 points a game.

Lowry

The Buckaroos are 2-1 in league play and 7-1 overall with their only loss coming against Fallon 59-42. The wins were against Fernley 50-38 and Spring Creek 50-44.

They are led by Alyssa Kuskie who is scoring 11 points a game while her team mate Sydney Conners is chipping in 10 points a game.

The Buckaroos and Fallon are favored to qualify for the state tournament.

Spring Creek

The once powerful program has stumbled and is struggling to get back to where they once were, contending for the state title. They have two wins this season and both are in league play against Sparks 53-11 and Truckee 54-43. Other than that, they have lost seven including a 50-44 loss to Lowry.

The Spartans are led by Kaitlan McLeod and her 8 points a game.

Fernley

The Vaqueros are 2-2 in league play and 4-5 overall right now. Their wins are against South Tahoe 44-42 and Dayton 54-34. Their losses are to Lowry 50-38 and Fallon 61-33.

Brittney Gaitan is their leading scorer with 8 points a game.

Truckee

The Wolverines are 1-2 in league play and 2-4 overall.

South Tahoe sits at 1-2 in League and 2-6 overall.

Dayton is 0-3 and 1-10 overall.

Sparks is winless at 0-3 in league and 0-3 overall.

3A Girls / South

Desert Pines

The Jaguars split two games last week with a loss to Durango 34-25 and a win over Silverado 37-28. Desert Pines is 3-7 overall.

Mojave

The Rattlers played three games last week winning one and losing the two others. They beat Needles California 57-37, then lost to El Rancho California 67-24, and Layton Christian of Utah 46-39. Mojave is 6-8 right now.

Western

The Warriors had two wins last week. The first against Durango 39-37 and the second a forfeit against South Gate California. Western is 5-5 this year.