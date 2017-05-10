Pirate Girls Win Last Two Regular Season Games

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The final games of the regular season took place in southern Nevada 3A softball last week. The Pirates ended the regular season as the second seed in the coming southern region tournament. We will get to that shortly.

The Pirates started last week with a trip to SECTA on Monday, May 1. The girls came home with a 9-2 win.

Aria Messer hit a solo homer in the top of the first leading to a 4 run first inning, all the runs they would need for the game.

The Pirates built a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. SECTA scored 2 runs in the bottom of the fourth cutting the Moapa Valley lead to 3 runs giving the Roadrunners little life and a measure of confidence.

But that confidence ended shortly after. The Pirates scored another run in the top of the fifth then 2 more runs in the seventh for icing on the cake of victory.

SECTA committed 9 errors in the game giving the Pirates many extra opportunies at the plate. Sierra Staheli finished with a couple of RBI’s as well as Emilie Barrazza who also finished the final two innings on the mound, allowing 3 hits and no runs. Daesha Stastny started the game pitching where she allowed just the two runs on 3 hits.

On Thursday, Moapa Valley hosted Del Sol. Del Sol came into the game, The Pirates wasted no time as they put nine runs on the board in the first inning. Del Sol scored their lone run in the top of the second inning where they were led by Jeanette Poulsen who had two hits for the Dragons. Stastny was the winning pitcher for the Pirates with 3 innings pitched allowing one run. Barrazza finished the final two innings.

Lainey Cornwall led the Pirate offense with four hits in four at bats, a double, a triple and 3 RBI’s to lead the Pirates who finished the season in second place and a matchup with Cheyenne Tuesday in the first round of the regional playoffs.

Kessa Evans finished with 3 hits and 3 RBI’s, Kaitlyn Anderson finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. The Pirates scored 2 runs in each of the third and fourth innings.