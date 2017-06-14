MV Residents Turn Out To Help Youth Football

By BALEIGH BOND

Moapa Valley Progress

On a pleasant Saturday evening, a throng of Moapa Valley residents could be seen streaming into the Fine Arts building at the Logandale Fairgrounds. With a slight breeze in the air and a tinge of anticipation for the feast waiting inside, community members filed into the building to take part in the local Youth Football League’s first annual Fundraiser Dinner and Raffle that took place on June 10 at 6:00 pm.

The breeze outside was not the only wind passing through at this dinner. For the Moapa Valley Youth Football Leaguers, a wind of change was blowing through as well. Over the last decade, the League has been a part of the Southern Utah/Nevada Youth Football League (SUNYFL) but has, just this year, made the change to play in the Nevada Youth Sports (NYS) league within the Las Vegas area.

Being in the SUNYFL, for the past several years, has provided the teams with all of the necessary safety equipment. But the recent league change has left the players in need of new equipment for the upcoming season. The total sum of funds needed adds up to around $17,000, which was partially raised by donations from generous community members. These donations, combined with the funds raised at the dinner, will be put towards purchasing the new equipment as well as helping kids in need be able to play in the upcoming fall season.

At the dinner, a Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II 223 rifle, donated by Ace Hardware, was raffled off. In the a silent auction of services donated by several businesses, a tour of Shelby Motor Sports Facility given by the President of Shelby Motor Sports, three certificates for granite work donated by Desert Eagle Stone, a sixty minute massage donated by Dyes n Dolls, and a pedicure, also donated by Dyes n Dolls, were sold as additional means to raise funds during the dinner.

With savory pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, and coleslaw filling their plates, attendees enjoyed the company of family and friends in a fun and mirthful atmosphere.

The congregation of so many community members was a victory for the efforts of the Football League. The turnout at the event was a phenomenal example of the support shown by the community, which was deemed “a great community that is very supportive of the youth” by Dennis Whitmore, one of the local football organizers.

When asked about her personal experience with the youth league, Robyn Bellavance, mother of five past players, said, “It means a lot of dedication and hard work and a lot of fun and a lot of reward because you watch your boys grow up.”