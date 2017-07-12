Strong Man Competition To Be Held Thursday

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School football program will be holding a fundraiser for the upcoming football camp. The camp will be held in Fillmore Utah on July 17-21.

This fundraiser is to help the athletes needing financial help to attend the camp. The fundraiser will be held beginning at 7:00 pm on Thursday night, July 13, at Jeff Keel field and stadium. Twenty some-odd football players will compete in the Rob Prisbrey Moapa Valley strong man competition.

There will be four timed events requiring speed, strength and agility to complete the competition. The first will be the tire flip and carry. The boys flip a large tractor tire over and over covering twenty yards. They will then jump inside the tire lift and carry the tire back the twenty yards for a time.

The second event will be the gator pull. A Rope will be tied to the bumper of a John Deere gator. The athlete will sit in front of the gator twenty yards away at the end of the rope. He will pull the gator hand over hand the twenty yards then push the gator back the twenty yards for a time. There will be a coach in the gator steering it.

The third event will be the fire hose pull and sled sprint. Each athlete will pull a full length of fire hose twenty yards before they shuffle down the seven-man sled hitting each pad. Then pull the hose back to the start for a time.

The fourth event is the dumbbell obstacle course. Each athlete will carry a 45-pound dumbbell in their hands as they complete an obstacle course that will include pushups, setups, bleacher climb and walking backwards.

When the competition is finished there will be awards to the top freshman, sophomore, junior and senior athletes. There is a five-dollar entry fee for spectators with the money going to the boys who need help. Any and all donations will be accepted. Come and support these young men as they prepare for another exciting Moapa Valley Pirate football season.