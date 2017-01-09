By VERNON ROBISON Moapa Valley Progress Stepping over the long-held objections of stakeholders in the rural communities of northeastern Clark County, President Barack Obama invoked the … Read More
Gold Butte Declared a National Monument: Local Leaders Express Frustration Over President’s Unilateral Action
Outgoing MV Town Board Members Honored For Service
By VERNON ROBISON Moapa Valley Progress Two members of the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB) were honored for their service during a … Read More
EDITORIAL: Where Are The Defenders Of Nevada’s Rurals?
Well, it was finally accomplished! The dastardly deed was done. As a parting shot before retirement, Senator Harry Reid dropped one final dung bomb on … Read More
WEDDING (January 4, 2017)
Stratton/Kelly Shane and Cheryl Stratton, along with Matthew and Samantha Kelly are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Camden … [Read More...]
MVHS Baseball Hosts Youth Training Camp
By MAGGIE MCMURRAY Moapa Valley Progress Members of the Moapa Valley High School baseball team, under the direction of new head coach Ed … Read More
Lady Pirates Place 1st At Gator Classic
By GANNON HANEVOLD Moapa Valley Progress The Moapa Valley High School girls’ basketball team capped off the winter break with a tournament … Read More
M.V. FIT TIPS: Importance Of Stretching
By DOUG GILES, DPT If you want to see good movement, watch kids play. Recently I took my kids to the park to play around on the large … Read More
OBITUARY: Owen Leavitt
Owen Leavitt Owen Douglas Leavitt, age 81, passed away, Thursday, December 22, 2016 peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born … [Read More...]