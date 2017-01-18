Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987

Top Story

Motor Mania Breaks Attendance Record

By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress Mesquite Motor Mania held its 9th annual car show last weekend with 880 registrants, making this record-breaking attendance year that was up from 823 … Read More

News

More News

Opinion

More Opinion

Society

More Society

Sports

More Sports

Valley Life

More Valley Life

Obituaries

More Obituaries

Upcoming Events

Jan
21
Sat
all-day M. V. Amateur Radio Club @ Sugar’s Restaurant
M. V. Amateur Radio Club @ Sugar’s Restaurant
Jan 21 all-day
M. V.  Amateur Radio Club meets on 3rd Saturday of each month at Sugar’s Restaurant.
all-day Moapa Valley Library Program Sch...
Moapa Valley Library Program Sch...
Jan 21 all-day
Moapa Valley program schedule: Tuesdays: 11:15 Preschool, Computer Basics 3-4 p.m.Wednesdays: Computer 3-4 p.m.  Thursdays: Toddler 11:15 a.m. Fridays: School-age 4 p.m.Sat: Book clubs/knitting/crochet 10:15 a.m.   Family crafts & games 1 & 2 p.m.
5:00 pm Narcotics Anonymous @ Overton Library
Narcotics Anonymous @ Overton Library
Jan 21 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Narcotics Anonymous: Mon-Thurs-Sat, 5-6pm in the Overton Library.
Jan
23
Mon
all-day OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
Jan 23 all-day
Lunch daily at noon. $3 to eligible seniors.
9:30 am OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Yoga Classes
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Yoga Classes
Jan 23 @ 9:30 am
Yoga Classes M & F at 9 a.m.