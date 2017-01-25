By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress The sixth annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival was largely grounded last weekend, with rain and wind conditions that kept the balloons from taking … Read More
Top Story
News
Weather Dampens Festival
By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress The sixth annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival was largely grounded last weekend, with rain and … Read More
Cappalappa FRC Comes Up Short In 2017-18 Grant Funding
By VERNON ROBISON Moapa Valley Progress An important local non-profit is urgently seeking new sources of financial support after being passed … Read More
Opinion
No One Asked Me But… (January 25, 2017)
By DR. LARRY MOSES No one asked me but... We have a new president and the sun still came up this morning! The inauguration is over and the … Read More
Society
MISSIONARIES (January 25, 2017)
Kyle Payne Elder Kyle Payne has returned home after serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the … [Read More...]
Sports
Pirates Fall In Nailbiter
By GANNON HANEVOLD Moapa Valley Progress The Moapa Valley High School Girls Basketball team traveled to Mesquite on Friday to take on their … Read More
State 3A Basketball Roundup (January 25, 2017)
By DAVE BELCHER Moapa Valley Progress 3A Boys / South There wasn’t but five games played in the 3A last week. Four of them Friday headlined by … Read More
Valley Life
Estate Planning Provides Peace
By JEFFREY J. MCKENNA Many years ago, as a young couple with young children, my wife and I excitedly boarded a plane. The children stayed with … Read More
Obituaries
OBITUARY: L. Kay Barney
L. Kay Barney Lendon Kay Barney, age 91, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 in St. George, Utah. He was born March 28, 1925 in Escalante, Utah to … [Read More...]