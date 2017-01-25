By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress The sixth annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival was largely grounded last weekend, with rain and wind conditions that kept the balloons from taking … Read More
Top Story
News
Favorable weather may allow BLM prescribed fire near Moapa on January 30
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire managers are anticipating favorable weather conditions for pile burning on BLM-administered lands along the Muddy … Read More
Weather Dampens Festival
By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress The sixth annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival was largely grounded last weekend, with rain and … Read More
Opinion
No One Asked Me But… (January 25, 2017)
By DR. LARRY MOSES No one asked me but... We have a new president and the sun still came up this morning! The inauguration is over and the … Read More
Society
MISSIONARIES (January 25, 2017)
Kyle Payne Elder Kyle Payne has returned home after serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the … [Read More...]
Sports
Pirates Fall In Nailbiter
By GANNON HANEVOLD Moapa Valley Progress The Moapa Valley High School Girls Basketball team traveled to Mesquite on Friday to take on their … Read More
State 3A Basketball Roundup (January 25, 2017)
By DAVE BELCHER Moapa Valley Progress 3A Boys / South There wasn’t but five games played in the 3A last week. Four of them Friday headlined by … Read More
Valley Life
Estate Planning Provides Peace
By JEFFREY J. MCKENNA Many years ago, as a young couple with young children, my wife and I excitedly boarded a plane. The children stayed with … Read More
Obituaries
OBITUARY: Fr. Leo Coughlin
Leo Coughlin Fr. Leo Coughlin began his final journey to the presence of the God he so faithfully served, on Monday January 23, 2017. He died … [Read More...]