Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987

Top Story

Lyon Future Cities Makes History

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY Moapa Valley Progress The nation’s capital will soon see yet another group of students from Moapa Valley. The Mack Lyon Middle School Future Cities Team will be travelling … Read More

News

More News

Opinion

More Opinion

Society

More Society

Sports

More Sports

Valley Life

More Valley Life

Obituaries

More Obituaries

Upcoming Events

Feb
1
Wed
all-day Moapa Valley Library Program Sch...
Moapa Valley Library Program Sch...
Feb 1 all-day
Moapa Valley program schedule: Tuesdays: 11:15 Preschool, Computer Basics 3-4 p.m.Wednesdays: Computer 3-4 p.m.  Thursdays: Toddler 11:15 a.m. Fridays: School-age 4 p.m.Sat: Book clubs/knitting/crochet 10:15 a.m.   Family crafts & games 1 & 2 p.m.
all-day OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
Feb 1 all-day
Lunch daily at noon. $3 to eligible seniors.
8:00 am OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Thrift Sto...
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Thrift Sto...
Feb 1 @ 8:00 am – 11:30 am
Senior Center Thrift Store open    Wednesday/Friday/Saturday 8:00-11:30 a.m.
9:00 am Family History Center
Family History Center
Feb 1 @ 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Family History Center:  Open  Wednesdays & Thursdays, 9a.m. until 8 p.m.  Call Cindy Brown at 378-1648 or make arrangements with your Ward consultant.
1:00 pm OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Ceramics C...
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Ceramics C...
Feb 1 @ 1:00 pm
Ceramics Classes M-F at 1 p.m.