The past year has been a busy one for news events in the Moapa Valley communities. What follows is a brief recap of some of the major news highlights for the year 2016. JANUARY MV Engages In … Read More
Top Story
News
2016: The News In Review…
The past year has been a busy one for news events in the Moapa Valley communities. What follows is a brief recap of some of the major news highlights … Read More
Kids Attend 4H Robotics Day Camp
By MAGGIE MCMURRAY Moapa Valley Progress With all the math equations and computer programming terms flying back and forth in the room, … Read More
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Annual Review: PROGRESS Opinion Section (December 28, 2016)
For many years now, the Moapa Valley PROGRESS Opinion page has been fulfilling one of the most important functions of a small-town community … Read More
Society
EAGLE SCOUT (December 28, 2016)
Luke Barlow Luke Barlow of Varsity Team 542 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a freshman at Moapa Valley High School where he … [Read More...]
Sports
State 3A Basketball Roundup (December 28, 2016)
By DAVE BELCHER Moapa Valley Progress 3A Boys / North Elko The Indians are once again the team to beat in northern Nevada. They have started … Read More
Tall Tales From The Great Outdoors: Complaints
By Gerri Swanson As much as we love duck hunting sometimes things happen that mess up an otherwise pleasant day in the marsh. As a matter of fact, … Read More
Valley Life
M.V. FIT TIPS: Importance Of Stretching
By DOUG GILES, DPT If you want to see good movement, watch kids play. Recently I took my kids to the park to play around on the large … Read More
Obituaries
OBITUARY: Owen Leavitt
Owen Leavitt Owen Douglas Leavitt, age 81, passed away, Thursday, December 22, 2016 peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born … [Read More...]