Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987

Top Story

News

More News

Opinion

More Opinion

Society

More Society

Sports

More Sports

Valley Life

More Valley Life

Obituaries

OBITUARY: Owen Leavitt

Owen Leavitt Owen Douglas Leavitt, age 81, passed away, Thursday, December 22, 2016 peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born … [Read More...]

More Obituaries

Upcoming Events

Jan
9
Mon
all-day OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER lunch
Jan 9 all-day
Lunch daily at noon. $3 to eligible seniors.
1:00 pm Daughters of the Utah Pioneers @ DUP building
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers @ DUP building
Jan 9 @ 1:00 pm
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers meet on the 2nd Monday of each month at 1pm at the DUP building on Virginia St. For more information contact Joyce Leavitt at 702-397-2351.
1:00 pm OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Ceramics C...
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Ceramics C...
Jan 9 @ 1:00 pm
Ceramics Classes M-F at 1 p.m.
5:00 pm Narcotics Anonymous @ Overton Library
Narcotics Anonymous @ Overton Library
Jan 9 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Narcotics Anonymous: Mon-Thurs-Sat, 5-6pm in the Overton Library.
7:45 pm OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Exercise c...
OVERTON SENIOR CENTER Exercise c...
Jan 9 @ 7:45 pm
Exercise classes- M-F at 7:45 a.m.