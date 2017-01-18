By ABIGAIL SNOW Moapa Valley Progress Mesquite Motor Mania held its 9th annual car show last weekend with 880 registrants, making this record-breaking attendance year that was up from 823 … Read More
Motor Mania Breaks Attendance Record
MVWD Board Decides: No More Community Donations
By VERNON ROBISON Moapa Valley Progress The Moapa Valley Water District (MVWD) will no longer be awarding cash donations to support local … Read More
Opinion
No One Asked Me But… (January 18, 2017)
By DR. LARRY MOSES No one asked me but... Some may wonder about a Secretary of Defense with the nickname of “Mad Dog”. I find it refreshing. We … Read More
Society
WEDDING (January 4, 2017)
Stratton/Kelly Shane and Cheryl Stratton, along with Matthew and Samantha Kelly are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Camden … [Read More...]
Sports
Pirates Battered In Rivalry Matchups
By GANNON HANEVOLD Moapa Valley Progress The Moapa Valley High School Flag Football team faced its toughest pair of games of the season in … Read More
Lady Pirates Mow Down Boulder City
By GANNON HANEVOLD Moapa Valley Progress The Lady Pirates basketball team continues to ramble through the season, seemingly unstoppable game … Read More
Valley Life
M.V. FIT TIPS: Importance Of Stretching
By DOUG GILES, DPT If you want to see good movement, watch kids play. Recently I took my kids to the park to play around on the large … Read More
Obituaries
OBITUARY: L. Kay Barney
L. Kay Barney Lendon Kay Barney, age 91, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 in St. George, Utah. He was born March 28, 1925 in Escalante, Utah to … [Read More...]